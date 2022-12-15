Avatar: The Way of Water Wednesday Opening Takes $15.8M in 15 Overseas Markets

Image courtesy: 20th Century Studios



Avatar: The Way of Water opened yesterday in 15 markets, including France, Germany, Italy and Korea, with Disney reporting an estimated $15.8M overall to date. On a like-for-like basis, Disney estimates that the overall first day results are +124% ahead of Avatar, +70% ahead of Top Gun: Maverick, +13% ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion and only -12% behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and -23% behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In Europe, the film opened #1 in all markets, with 71% of the box office take coming from 3D and other premium formats. The film’s opening day ranked among the top 4 highest in the pandemic era across all European markets. In Asia-Pacific, the film also opened #1 in all markets, where Korea had the 2nd highest December opening day ever. The sequel also held an impressive 99% market share in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Ahead of today’s openings, strong preview figures (not included in the $15.8M to date) have been reported in Latin America. In Mexico, the film has generated previews totaling $1.5M, while Brazil has an estimated $1M in previews. Despite only being in previews, Avatar: The Way of Water was #1 in all the Latin American territories yesterday, with a total of $4.4M across the Latin America region as a whole. Advanced sneak previews are also being held in China. On Wednesday, 1,688 screenings generated $2.6M. Additional advanced screenings continue in China today, ahead of a Friday opening. Avatar: The Way of Water continues rolling out this weekend and will be open in all international markets by Sunday, with Russia the only significant market not opening.

Top Ten Markets:

Korea: $3.3M

France: $2.9M

Germany: $2.5M

Italy: $1.6M

Indonesia: $800K

Sweden: $600K

Thailand: $600K

Denmark: $600K

Norway: $500K

Netherlands: $500K