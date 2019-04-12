Avengers: Endgame – Best Pre-Sales Title of All Time on Atom Tickets

Santa Monica, CA – April 12, 2019 – Atom Tickets, the social ticketing app, revealed today that Avengers: Endgameis officially the best pre-sale title of all time and it only took 10 days to set the new record, a record in itself. Aquaman previously held the record for best pre-sales and it took 32 days to set the record.

“The Avengers: Endgame phenomenal pre-sales period has proven it is in a league of its own. The anticipation and excitement for this movie is simply unmatched and the only question is how much farther will pre-sales climb with another two weeks to go,” said Matthew Bakal, chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets. “We’re in awe of the creative work Marvel, Disney, the cast and crew have put into making Avengers: Endgame a global event for all Marvel fans to experience together as the final chapter comes to life in theaters.”

Avengers: Endgame has been breaking records since tickets went on sale April 2:

Within the first hour of tickets going on sale, Avengers: Endgame sold THREE times the amount of tickets Avengers: Infinity War sold last year

sold times the amount of tickets sold last year Within the first day , Avengers: Endgame sold FIVE times the amount of sales of the previous record set by Aquaman

sold times the amount of sales of the previous record set by After its first week of pre-sales, it sold nearly TWICE as many tickets as the next four record holders combined, which includes Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel

Atom Tickets continues to offer an exclusive Bosslogic movie poster as a gift with ticket purchase. Thousands of orders for the poster have been placed already and they will be available only on Atom while supplies last.