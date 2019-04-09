Avengers: Endgame Sets New Pre-Sales Record on Atom Tickets

Avengers: Endgame is continuing to shatter pre-sales records.

The hugely-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) tentpole sold nearly twice the number of tickets in its first week of sales on Atom Tickets than the next four record-holders – Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel – combined, the company announced Tuesday.

Atom Tickets additionally noted that in its first hour of pre-sales (April 2), Endgame sold more than three times the number of tickets as Infinity War in that film’s first hour on the platform, and five times the number of tickets previous record-holder Aquaman did in its first 24 hours.

In an Atom Tickets user survey conducted earlier this year, the film was voted “most anticipated movie,” “most anticipated superhero movie” and “most anticipated ensemble cast.”

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26.