B&B Theatres Acquires Texas North Richland Hills Cinema

Courtesy B&B Theatres

B&B Theatres is expanding its Lone Star footprint with the acquisition of the North Richland Hills cinema in Texas. Due to the pandemic, the former operator closed the location after eleven months of business. B&B Theatres plans to further enhance the facility with Grand Screen, the company’s Premium Large Format. B&B will also install its Food-to-Go menu and an arcade with the latest games, as well as classics. The updated theater is set to open during the Holiday season of 2022, with the arcade opening to follow.



B&B Theatres President and CEO Bob Bagby said of the acquisition, “It has been so thrilling to see our industry rebound in such incredible fashion. The big screen is back in every way and this magnificent theater in North Richland is longing to be reopened to the public! We are grateful to be working with RCD Investments and can’t wait to get this project underway and opened up!”



Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brock Bagby said, “The North Richland cinema is an absolute gem and a turnkey opportunity like this is rare. It’s been rewarding to find such a great location in a vibrant community owned by a group so willing to work to make things happen. It’s exhilarating for us as theater operators, but even more exciting is the reaction we know guests will have when they get to know us and experience our approach.”