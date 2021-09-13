Iconic Events Releasing to Debut Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure in Cinemas October 9 and 10

Image courtesy: Iconic Events Releasing / SmartStudy.

Inspired by the most-viewed YouTube video of all time, Iconic Events Releasing will debut Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure in movie theaters nationwide on Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, 2021.

The feature-length film centers around the two title characters on their journey through space, visiting mysterious planets as they search for missing star pieces so that they can return home, set to some of Pinkfong’s most popular songs.

One of those songs is Baby Shark, the cultural phenomenon which has attained 9.3 billion YouTube views. (For context, that’s about 1.75 billion more than the runner-up, the music video for the song Despacito by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.)

Tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, September 16 at local theater box offices and at www.babysharkintheaters.com.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure to theaters, providing our fans with a fresh and exciting way to enjoy the cinematic special with family and friends,” Pinkfong USA’s CEO Bin Jeong said in a press release. “The theater experience brings a new level of excitement and interaction that truly lends itself well to this song-filled adventure.”

“Pinkfong and Baby Shark are well-loved by children around the world,” Iconic Events Releasing CEO Steve Bunnell added. “Iconic Events Releasing is overjoyed to present this fun and educational family event in movie theaters for the first time in North America so that families can experience the magic of the big screen together.”