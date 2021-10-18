BAFTA Chooses CinemaNext as Official Projection, Sound Supplier, and Integrator

Image Courtesy of CinemaNext

PRESS RELEASE —

CinemaNext — the European, Middle Eastern, and African specialist in cinema exhibitor services — has been chosen as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) official projection and sound supplier and integrator.

Located in London, 195 Piccadilly is the home of the BAFTA and has recently undergone a major refurbishment. Due to officially open in 2022, it will be a creative center for film, games, and television and the central hub for BAFTA’s U.K.-wide and global learning and talent development programs.

The headquarters’ two cinemas, the Princess Anne Theatre and the Run Run Shaw Theatre, have both had technology upgrades with laser RGB projectors from Christie and Dolby Atmos sound systems. Dolby have also created a Dolby Vision screen in the Princess Anne Theatre. A new space, the Ray Dolby Room, features 360-degree projection mapping and screening capabilities.

CinemaNext’s U.K. team, operating out of their offices in West London, have offered their services in two key areas: cinema equipment specification and design, and cinema equipment installation and commissioning.

In collaboration with BAFTA’s nominated partners over a period of almost two years, CinemaNext developed design options, outlining the cinema equipment required for the auditoria layout, and defining how to integrate into the architectural design. Part of these works included the finalizing of the equipment list and the electrical designs.

“We are so excited to be working with CinemaNext to help bring our redeveloped space at 195 Piccadilly to life,” BAFTA’S Executive Director of Partnerships and Fundraising Louise Robertson said in a press release. “The services they provide will give BAFTA the resources needed to dramatically expand our learning and talent development program. With the generous support of our partners and donors, BAFTA will be able to provide the next generation with the tools to develop a career in film, games, and television.”

“We are honored to be partnering with BAFTA as their official Projection & Sound supplier and integrator,” added Jerry Murdoch, Country Manager for CinemaNext U.K. and Ireland. “During the six-month build and installation process, CinemaNext has had a Lead Engineer on site, who has managed and supervised the installation, testing and commissioning of all cinema equipment – projectors, loudspeakers, our proprietary CinemaNext TMS and Monitoring content management solutions, and audio / video / data distribution. CinemaNext will also continue to support and service the installed equipment.”

As Boxoffice PRO previously reported, BAFTA selected Christie as their technology partner in May.

The newly refurbished Princess Anne Theatre, located on the 2nd floor of the building, featuring 227 seats, featuring Dolby Vision projectors and Dolby Atmos sound. Photo credit: BAFTA / Rory Mulvey