Christie Technology to be Used in BAFTA’s Redesigned London Headquarters

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) selected Christie this week as a technology partner for their redeveloped London headquarters, slated to open to the public in early 2022.

According to a company press release, the technology will include:

A 1.2 x 2.7 meter (3.9 ft x 8.8 ft) Christie MicroTiles® LED video wall that will welcome visitors with content at the reception entrance.

The Ray Dolby Room foyer will be fitted with two video walls and a floor-to-ceiling projection display using 1DLP® laser projectors, Christie Pandoras Box Server and Christie Mystique Premium Edition, a multi-camera automated warping and blending tool for stacking and edge-blending projection systems.

The Shaw Theatre will be powered by a DCI-compliant Christie CP2309-RGB pure laser cinema projector, for screens up to 13 meters (44 feet) wide.

Multi-purpose spaces and boardrooms will feature Christie 1DLP® laser projectors and LCD display panels with Christie Pandoras Box Manager and Widget Designer for content management and processing.

“It’s a privilege to partner with a world-leading arts charity with such creative heritage,” Christie’s executive vice president of enterprise Michael Bosworth said in a press release. “We are confident Christie’s technologies can play a role in BAFTA’s efforts to inspire, nurture and develop the next generation of creatives as part of its stunning refurb at 195 Piccadilly.”

“We are so excited to be working with Christie to help bring our redeveloped space at 195 Piccadilly to life,” BAFTA’s executive director of partnerships and fundraising Louise Robertson added. “The state-of-the-art technology Christie provides will give BAFTA some of the resources needed to dramatically expand our learning and talent development programme.”