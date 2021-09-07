Barco Expands Laser Portfolio with Two RGB Projectors, the XDM and XDX

Barco, the Belgium-based entertainment technology manufacturer, has announced two new RGB projectors: the XDM and XDX models.

The projectors offer a range of lens options including 14 high-brightness and five high-contrast variants, with ratios ranging from 0.38:1 to 11:1. The projectors make full use of evolving standards around High Frame Rate (HFR) and High Dynamic Range (HDR). With Barco’s patent-pending Colorgenic technique, the XDM and XDX maintain their brightness levels even when showing Rec. 2020 content. And with a design featuring optimized cooling, the laser lifetime can last up to 40,000 hours.

Just like Barco’s existing UDM and UDX projectors, the new models can be managed through Barco’s cloud-based Projector Management Platform.

Barco will host a webinar about the two new projectors on Tuesday, September 14 at 11 A.M. Eastern Time / 8 A.M. Pacific. Registration is available here.

“Barco projectors have been game-changers in the laser projection world enabling cinemas, event organizers and museum owners to make the impossible possible. The new XDM and XDX will continue that tradition,” Barco’s Senior VP of Entertainment Nicolas Vanden Abeele said in a press release. “For planetariums, dark rides and immersive destinations of all kinds, the XDM and XDX will help create those extraordinary experiences and exceptional moments that keep visitors coming back for more.”