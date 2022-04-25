B&B Theatres Growth Continues with New Locations and New Tech

Image courtesy: B&B Theatres

Kansas City-based B&B Theatres has added a dozen new locations and 144 screens added in the last two years, including:

April’s opening of an all-laser, 12 screen remodel in Athens, Georgia — B&B’s first Georgia location.

The announcement of a 24-screen acquisition in Omaha, Nebraska.

An expansion in the St. Louis, Missouri market with an acquisition in Creve Coeur.

A 16-week, phased remodel of newly acquired Wesley Chapel, Florida and completed remodel of

the Kansas City Northland location. The arrival of ScreenX at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, the first one in the state, along with DTS-X immersive digital surround sound.

Slated to open in summer 2023, the company’s upcoming location in Red Oak, Texas will feature bowling lanes and an arcade.

“I am so thankful for all our vendors, landlords, bankers, partners, studios, our amazing B&B employee family, and our incredible guests who have stuck with us through the last couple of years,” President and CEO Bob Bagby said in a press release. “I believe in the future of the big screen and am honored to now be the largest family-owned theatre circuit in the country. We are focused on continued, measured growth as the fourth generation of our family business leads the way into our next century.”

“We are extremely grateful for so many exciting opportunities and believe unfailingly in the future of exhibition,” Executive Vice President Brock Bagby added. “We are fortunate to work with amazing partners in this industry, and we look forward to carrying on our tradition of innovation in the coming years.”

B&B Theatres ranks #6 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 list of North America’s largest cinema exhibition circuits, with with 56 locations and 513 screens.