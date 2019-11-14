B&B Theatres Announces 12-Screen Cinema Entertainment Complex in Red Oak, Texas

B&B Theatres and developer Victron Group are bringing a new upscale, state-of-the-art cinema entertainment complex to Red Oak, Texas in 2021.

The review process by Red Oak City Council is underway and construction is slated to begin in early 2020. Located with great visibility off of I-35E, the new theatre will be a major addition to the dining, shopping and entertainment development known as Red Oak Legacy Square. Projected opening date is Spring of 2021.

The facility will feature 12 auditoriums and some of B&B’s most innovative theatrical concepts, including the company’s own signature Grand Screen premium large format with specialized wall-to-wall curved screens, 28-inch stadium seating, RealD 3D and High Frame Rate (on select films), DTS-X immersive surround sound, and digital projection. Red Oak’s Grand Screen will be 70 feet wide, making it one of the largest screens in the nation.

Beyond the cinematic experience, the complex will also feature an entertainment center that will be home to sixteen lanes of B-Roll Bowling, an Outtakes Arcade–featuring both classic games of yesteryear and today’s cutting-edge hits, complete with ticketing and prize redemption. The amenities will round off with reserved recliner seating in every auditorium and the Marquee Bar and Grille, offering Food-to-Go extended menu options, plus wine, beer, and cocktails for guests of age.

B&B Theatres Backstage Pass, the circuit’s free loyalty program, will be available to all guests at this new location and will offer special deals and promotions throughout the year.

Speaking of the project on behalf of the developer, Victron Group representative Mohamed Sharaf said, “Victron is excited to present Red Oak Legacy Square, a mixed-use development anchored by B&B that will include retail, office, and high-end apartments as part of the largest development to ever come to the City of Red Oak. We are honored to have B&B as an anchor and are excited to announce many more additions to the development in the near future.”

B&B Theatres President and CEO Bob Bagby said, “We love our current Texas operations, and the expansion into Red Oak is a natural fit. We are pleased to be moving forward with the project and are confident that Legacy Square will becomean area with tremendous energy with people coming and going, shopping and dining…and we want to provide them the best entertainment experience possible! Building a new theatre is a huge undertaking and we couldn’t be more excited about working with the Victron Group, especially since the Red Oak theater will offer sixteen lanes of bowling in addition to cutting-edge cinema presentation, reserved recliner seating, delicious Food-to-Go extended menu options, a full-service bar, and so much more. Being in touch with the community, developing strong relationships, and exceeding guest expectations have become hallmarks of our growth over the last few years, and we’re very excited to bring B&B Theatres to Red Oak.”

City of Red Oak Mayor Mark Stanfill added, “Our citizens have been asking for development that will allow them to have more entertainment, dining, and shopping right here in our own town. I’m excited that this project is going to provide a venue that will do not only that, but draw others to our fabulous city. It’s a great win for Red Oak.”

Family owned and operated B&B Theatres is the 6th largest theatre chain in North America and operates 407 screens at 50 locations in Kansas, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas. Red Oak will be its third location in the Lone Star state.