B&B Theatres’ Premium Large Format ‘Grand Screens’ to be Outfitted with Cinionic’s CGS Solution

Images Courtesy of B&B Theatres/Cinionic

Laser cinema solutions provider Cinionic has struck a deal with B&B Theatres to enhance B&B’s premium large format Grand Screens with Cinionic’s premium cinema solution CGS.

The first Grand Screen to be powered by CGS will be located at the newly-renovated Blacksburg 11 theatre in Blacksburg, VA, which begins operating this month. The multiplex was acquired by B&B last fall.

Under the partnership, B&B’s Grand Screen auditoriums will be outfitted with signature entryways, upgraded amenities and more. Grand Screens also include DTS:X immersive audio, luxury recliners, atmospheric dive lighting to enhance the visual experience and, of course, a giant screen.

“We are enthusiastic about the resurgence of theatre-going, and the triumphant return of the magic of the movies post-pandemic,” said Brock Bagby, EVP, B&B Theatres. “Through our collaboration with Cinionic, we are setting a new bar for premium presentation in our Grand Screen with cutting-edge technology designed to dramatically elevate the cinema experience. Cinema’s future is bigger, brighter, and better thanks to the power of CGS.”

“B&B’s ambition to bring people to the movies with an elevated experience aligns with Cinionic’s mission,” added Wim Buyens, CEO at Cinionic. “Both Cinionic and B&B Theatres aim to provide the best cinema has to offer. When you combine a giant screen with the right solutions throughout the consumer journey you can create something unforgettable. We are proud to power B&B’s Grand Screen ambitions with CGS.”

Including the Blacksburg theater, Cinionic’s CGS system now powers over 350 premium screens worldwide.

B&B Theaters is the sixth-largest cinema exhibitor in the U.S., with nearly 500 screens across 55 locations.