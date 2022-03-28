B&B Theatres To Open Omaha, Nebraska Location

Image courtesy: B&B Theatres.

B&B Theatres will debut a 24-screen cinema location in Omaha, Nebraska — their first location in the state.

The Omaha location, at 3555 S 140th Plaza, will include three PLF (premium large format) Grand Screen auditoriums. All auditoriums will include Barco laser projectors from Cinionic and luxury electric recliners.

An opening date will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Primarily based in the south and midwest, the circuit currently has locations in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

“Our family-owned, privately-held company is thrilled to join the Omaha market,” B&B Theatres President and CEO Bob Bagby said in a company press release. “We love what we do and can’t wait to bring the magic of the movies to the area.”

B&B Theatres ranks #6 in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 listing of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 513 screens at 56 locations.