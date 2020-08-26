B&B Theatres to Open 14-Screen Jackson, MS Location September 3

The nation’s seventh-biggest domestic exhibitor, B&B Theatres announced the September 3 debut of one of their biggest locations yet in Jackson, Mississippi.

Located within the Northpark shopping center, the Ridgeland Northpark 14 in Jackson will include an MX4D auditorium with motion seating and sensory effects, a ScreenX auditorium with visuals on the two side walls for a 270-degree experience, a screenPlay! auditorium featuring a children’s playground inside, and a Lyric auditorium designed for smaller screenings and available for private events.

The location, which B&B Theatres took over from a former Regal on the property in May 2019, was initially scheduled to open in mid-2020. B&B Theatres announced the closure of all their 50 locations on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and began reopening some of their locations in drive-in form in early May. This indoor reopening is timed to the release of Warner Bros.’ Tenet, the first major theatrical tentpole to to open post-pandemic.

The chain ranked seventh in Boxoffice PRO‘s annual “Giants of Exhibition 2020” ranking of the largest exhibitors domestically. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s locations are scattered across the South and Midwest, including Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.

This new 14-auditorium venue represents the chain’s second location in Mississippi, along with a location in Vicksburg.