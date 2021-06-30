Vista Group Companies Movio and Numero Launch Behind the Screens Box Office Podcast

Image Courtesy of The Vista Group

Cinema marketing data analytics company Movio and box office collection and reporting platform Numero have jointly launched Behind the Screens, a new weekly podcast that will provide “actionable insights on the moviegoers behind the box office numbers,” according to a press release on Tuesday (June 29).

Hosted by Movio COO Matthew Liebmann and Numero chief executive Simon Burton, Behind the Screens will begin each episode by discussing the prior weekend’s box office and analyze key audience trends. The podcast will highlight box office information supplied by Numero and make use of Movio’s big data technology to offer predictive information for the entire cinema ecosystem. Interview segments will feature studio and exhibition partners of Vista Group – Movio and Numero’s parent company – along with data scientists and other experts.

“There are already some great industry podcasts out there but we believe Behind The Screens fills a gap by providing insights on the people in the seats – the cinema-going audience,” said Liebmann in a statement. “We’ll use Numero’s box office data and Movio’s audience and propensity data to really drill into moviegoers. Who are they, what have they watched and most importantly what are they most likely to watch next?”

“We have Vista Group companies working with different data sets across the industry and that puts us in a unique position to provide timely insights each and every week,” added Burton. “Our hope with sharing these insights, especially those built around likely moviegoers, is that they can be used by studios, distributors and exhibitors to influence their strategies in order to build and capture every potential box office dollar.”

Behind the Screens launches on June 28 and will initially be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and at movio.co/resources/podcast. New episodes will release every Tuesday.