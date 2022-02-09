Belfast Expanding to 920 Theaters Following Hefty Oscar Nominations Haul

Caitriona Balfe (left) stars as "Ma" and Jamie Dornan (right) stars as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit : Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Focus Features will expand Belfast to 920 locations this weekend after the film tallied seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, on Tuesday (February 8). That’s an increase of 530 locations from last weekend’s count.

In addition to Best Picture, Belfast received nominations for Best Director (Kenneth Branagh), Best Original Screenplay (Branagh), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds), Best Original Song (Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy”) and Best Sound. Branagh has now been nominated in a total of seven categories at the Oscars over the course of his career, the most of any individual in history.

Through Monday, Belfast had grossed a total of $7.5 million in North America and $13.93 million internationally, including a strong $12 million in the U.K., for a total of $21.41 million worldwide.

In the key markets of New York and Los Angeles, Belfast will be playing in the following theaters:

NEW YORK

AMC Lincoln Square

AMC Empire

Regal E-Walk

AMC Kips Bay

Regal Union Square

Landmark Quad

Regal Battery Park

Regal Essex

Alamo 28 Liberty

Regal Brooklyn

Jacob Burns

LOS ANGELES