Belfast Expanding to 920 Theaters Following Hefty Oscar Nominations Haul

Focus Features will expand Belfast to 920 locations this weekend after the film tallied seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, on Tuesday (February 8). That’s an increase of 530 locations from last weekend’s count.
In addition to Best Picture, Belfast received nominations for Best Director (Kenneth Branagh), Best Original Screenplay (Branagh), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds), Best Original Song (Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy”) and Best Sound. Branagh has now been nominated in a total of seven categories at the Oscars over the course of his career, the most of any individual in history.
Through Monday, Belfast had grossed a total of $7.5 million in North America and $13.93 million internationally, including a strong $12 million in the U.K., for a total of $21.41 million worldwide.
In the key markets of New York and Los Angeles, Belfast will be playing in the following theaters:
