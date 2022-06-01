The Biggest Movies Coming to Theaters in June 2022

Images courtesy: Universal, Disney, Warner Bros.

From dinosaurs to astronauts to music legends to… um, child abductors… June will have some of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Not to mention continued grosses from Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, which set the Memorial Day weekend for highest domestic opening.

Here are the notable wide releases of next month:

Jurassic World: Dominion

Friday, June 10

Premise: Universal’s (supposed) trilogy-ending installment about dinosaurs come to life not only brings back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from the first two films, but also Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from 1993’s original Jurassic Park. Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015’s original Jurassic World but not 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, helms this one as well.

Box office comparisons:

2015’s Jurassic World ($208.8M opening / $652.3M total)

2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($148.0M opening / $417.7M total)

Pratt’s 2017 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($146.5M opening / $389.8M total)

Lightyear

Friday, June 17

Premise: Chris Evans takes over from Tim Allen in voicing Buzz Lightyear, the iconic astronaut character from four Toy Story films, now starring in his own spinoff. Angus MacLane, co-director of 2016’s Finding Dory, directs.

Box office comparisons:

2010’s Toy Story 3 ($110.3M opening / $415.0M total)

2019’s Toy Story 4 ($120.9M opening / $434.0M total)

2018’s last true action movie, Incredibles 2 ($182.6M opening / $608.5M total)

Elvis

Friday, June 24

Premise: How has Hollywood never released a true Elvis Presley biopic before? Warner Bros.’ film stars relative newcomer Austin Butler as the iconic singer—making his film lead debut after several television series and a small role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood—alongside Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby) directs.

Box office comparisons: Boxoffice PRO chief analyst Shawn Robbins currently projects a $35M-$55M opening and $110M-$170M domestic total. Those figures—particularly the total—would be comparable to some other musician biopics, like:

2015’s NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton ($60.2M opening / $161.1M total)

2019’s Elton John biopic Rocketman ($25.7M opening / $96.3M total)

2005’s Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line ($22.3M opening / $119.5M total / $170.1M adjusted for ticket price inflation)

2004’s Ray Charles biopic Ray ($20.0M opening / $75.3M total / $111.0M adjusted)

In terms of recent musician biopics, the low end is 2021’s Respect ($24.2M total) while the high end is 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody ($216.3M), which surpassed even the most optimistic expectations and likely seems too high a bar to reach for Elvis.

The Black Phone

Friday, June 24

Premise: Universal’s R-rated horror stars Ethan Hawke as a child abductor and Mason Thames as an abducted boy who communicates with Hawke’s character’s past victims through the titular black phone. Scott Derrickson (2016’s Doctor Strange and horror titles Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Deliver Us from Evil) directs.

Box office comparisons: Boxoffice PRO chief analyst Shawn Robbins currently projects a $17M-$22M opening and $45M-$70M domestic total. Comparable pandemic-era horror releases include:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($24.1M opening / $65.6M total)

Candyman ($22.0M opening / $61.1M total)

Old ($16.8M opening / $48.2M total)

Derrickson’s last three horror films, excluding sequels, were: