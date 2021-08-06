Black Widow Passes F9 to Lead 2021 Domestic Box Office

Photo Credit: ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved. ("Black Widow")

Disney’s Black Widow topped the year’s domestic box office on Wednesday, now standing at a $169.7M tally, just ahead of Universal’s F9 with $169.6M.

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh and directed by Cate Shortland, the superhero sequel debuted to an $80.3M theatrical opening weekend, the largest of the post-pandemic era. Then it claimed the steepest second-weekend percentage drop ever for a Marvel Studios title with -67.8 percent, eclipsing 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming with -62.2 percent.

That prompted the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) to issue a statement denouncing Black Widow‘s day-and-date release model, under which it premiered simultaneously in cinemas and for a $30 surcharge on Disney+. However, the film’s drops have only lessened from there, coming in at -55.0 percent for its third frame and and -44.3 percent for its fourth frame.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2021, is Black Widow likely to retain its crown? Spider-Man: No Way Home seems by far the most likely contender to dethrone it, although as a mid-December release it may do so at some point in January or even February 2022, with Black Widow still leading the 2021 box office by midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Other possible, if unlikely, candidates include: