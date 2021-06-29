Universal Partners with Variety – the Children’s Charity for The Boss Baby: Family Business Charitable Campaign

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have partnered with Variety – the Children’s Charity to create limited-edition gold heart pins featuring characters from the studios’ forthcoming The Boss Baby: Family Business, which is slated for release on July 2, 2021. Proceeds from sales of the pins will benefit Variety programs that provide life-changing equipment, services and experiences to children who live with special needs or who are disadvantaged.

The pins, which feature boss baby Ted (voiced by Alec Baldwin) and new boss baby Tina (voiced by Amy Sedaris) will be available for a minimum donation of $3 in movie theaters across the U.S. starting July 2. A full list of participating locations can be found at www.usvariety.org.

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

“Every person who supports Variety helps empower a child to fulfill their unique potential,” said Erica Lopez, executive director of Variety – the Children’s Charity of the United States. “Each Gold Heart pin sold means that Variety can provide things like custom-fitted adaptive tricycles, communication devices and activities such as camp for kids and teens with special needs.”

“The Boss Baby: Family Business celebrates the child inside each of us and the families who love and support us throughout our lives,” said Eric Carr, senior vice president of in-theatre marketing for Universal Pictures. “Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation are proud to partner with Variety – the Children’s Charity in its vital, ongoing mission to make the lives of children with special needs, and their families, a little easier and a lot brighter.”