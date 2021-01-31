WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: The Little Things Takes Top Spot With Solid $4.8 Million

The latest test of Warner Bros.’ day-and-date theatrical and streaming strategy arrived this weekend with The Little Things, the Denzel Washington vehicle co-starring Rami Malek and Jared Leto. Debuting in 2,171 locations, the serial killer thriller finished in first place with an estimated $4.8 million in its opening frame, a solid result given the film’s simultaneous availability on the HBO Max streaming platform.
As noted by the studio, The Little Things is the biggest opening for an R-rated film since the beginning of the pandemic, with 62% of the opening weekend audience being over the age of 35 — not surprising given Washington’s appeal with older moviegoers. Top markets for the film were Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Houston, Greater New York Metro Area and Chicago. Only about 44% of domestic theaters are currently open in North America.
The Little Things did reasonably well in exit polling, garnering an overall B- Cinemascore with audiences. Critics liked it considerably less, with the film currently sitting at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. That may have dampened the enthusiasm of some potential moviegoers – at least in terms of shelling out money for a ticket to see the film in theaters.
Universal’s The Croods: A New Age held steady in second place with an estimated $1.84 million, up 2% from last weekend. The leggy Dreamworks Animation sequel now has $43.95 million through the end of its tenth weekend, with no signs yet of slowing down from its current pace.
Wonder Woman 1984 finished at No. 3 with an estimated $1.3 million in its sixth weekend, a drop of just 19% from last weekend’s tally. The Warner Bros. sequel has $39.2 million to date.
In fourth place, two-weekend champ The Marksman dropped 38% to an estimated $1.25 million in its third weekend of release, giving the Liam Neeson thriller a total of $7.83 million to date. The film is trailing slightly behind the gross of Neeson’s previous theatrical release, Honest Thief, which had $9.56 million through the same time frame on around 300 more screens. It’s worth noting that the latter film was released in the fall, when the pandemic was at a lower ebb.
Sony’s Monster Hunter came in at No. 5 with an estimated $740,000, putting the video game adaptation at $11.14 million through the end of its seventh weekend.
Universal’s News of the World finished at No. 6 in its sixth weekend, grossing an estimated $540,00 for a total of $10.36 million to date.
Bleecker Street opened the critically acclaimed Colin Firth-Stanley Tucci drama Supernova on 330 screens and brought in an estimated $98,670, good for a per-screen average of $299.
Gravitas Ventures expanded the Jason Segel-Casey Affleck dramedy Our Friend into 818 locations and grossed an estimated $135,000, a drop of 44% from its debut.
OVERSEAS
The Little Things grossed an estimated $2.8 million from 18 markets, most notably Russia, where it opened at No. 2 for the weekend. The next major market for the film is Australia, where it’s slated to open on Feb. 18.
The Croods: A New Age crossed $100 million internationally this weekend with an estimated $1.3 million, bringing its overseas total to $100.43 million and its global tally to $144.38 million.
Wonder Woman 1984 took in an estimated $1.1 million overseas, bringing its international cume to $112.8 million and its global total to $152 million.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JAN. 29 – SUN, JAN. 31
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Little Things
|$4,800,000
|—
|2,171
|—
|$2,211
|$4,800,000
|1
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|2
|The Croods: A New Age
|$1,840,000
|2%
|1,901
|25
|$968
|$43,947,065
|10
|Universal Pictures
|3
|Wonder Woman 1984
|$1,300,000
|-19%
|1,864
|-149
|$697
|$39,200,000
|6
|Warner Bros.
|4
|The Marksman
|$1,250,000
|-38%
|2,018
|0
|$619
|$7,828,467
|3
|Open Road / Briarcliff Entertainment
|5
|Monster Hunter
|$740,000
|-10%
|1,515
|-146
|$488
|$11,142,807
|7
|Sony Pictures
|6
|News of The World
|$540,000
|-31%
|1,674
|-200
|$323
|$10,356,925
|6
|Universal Pictures
|7
|Promising Young Woman
|$260,000
|-34%
|1,056
|-180
|$246
|$4,360,870
|6
|Focus Features
|8
|Fatale
|$220,000
|-45%
|1,022
|-108
|$215
|$5,593,602
|7
|Lionsgate
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The War With Grandpa
|$147,050
|-8%
|525
|18
|$280
|$19,642,183
|17
|101 Studios
|2
|Our Friend
|$135,000
|-46%
|818
|275
|$165
|$446,060
|2
|Gravitas Ventures
|3
|Supernova
|$98,670
|—
|330
|—
|$299
|$98,670
|1
|Bleecker Street
|4
|Come Play
|$95,000
|-2%
|164
|-2
|$579
|$10,062,645
|14
|Focus Features
|5
|Remember the Titans (2021 re-release)
|$65,000
|—
|730
|—
|$89
|$65,000
|1
|Disney
|6
|Freaky
|$30,000
|-23%
|150
|16
|$200
|$8,987,040
|12
|Universal Pictures
Share this post