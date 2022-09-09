IMAX Announces Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live from Laurel Canyon

Image courtesy: IMAX

IMAX announced Friday a new live concert special from singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, to screen exclusively in the premium format on Wednesday, September 28 at 9 PM Eastern / 6 PM Pacific.

More than 100 IMAX cinemas nationwide will host the event, which will be filmed for IMAX using digital certified cameras.

Carlile has been nominated three times for the Grammy Award for Song of the Year: The Joke in 2019, Right on Time in 2022, and A Beautiful Noise (featuring Alicia Keys) also in 2022. The Joke and Right on Time were both concurrently nominated for Record of the Year as well.

Carlile has also achieved three Billboard top-10 albums: 2012’s Bear Creek (#10), 2015’s The Firewatcher’s Daughter (#9), and 2018’s By the Way, I Forgive You (#5). Her most recent release, 2021’s In These Silent Days, reached #11.

The live concert, Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live from Laurel Canyon, will be directed by Sam Wrench, who has also directed live concert films and documentaries for BTS (BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage), Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry), and Mary J. Blige (Mary J. Blige: The London Sessions).

Find a list of participating cinemas and showtimes here.

“Brandi Carlile is one of the world’s best live performers,” IMAX Entertainment’s President Megan Colligan said in a press release. “To have her in IMAX Live performing her new album for the first time ever, from iconic Laurel Canyon on the very day her album drops, is an amazing opportunity for IMAX and an awesome experience for fans around the world. This will be a night fans won’t ever forget.”

“I’ve made a terrifying and beautiful commitment to livestream a complete performance of my new project In the Canyon Haze to IMAX theatres across the country,” Carlile said in the same press release. “Anything could happen. You will hear these songs like you’ve never heard them before, and I expect that it’ll be one of the most potent and welcome challenges of my career to bring this to you in such stark detail. Live is live. Rock and roll is a risk and I’m HERE for it!”