Broadway Live Cinema Festival Reveals Lineup for In-Theater & Post-Screening Performances at AMC’s Times Square Location

Image Courtesy of Broadway Live Cinema Festival

Broadway Live Cinema Festival, the new film and live performance event honoring Broadway and movie musicals, has announced the lineup of artists who will perform live at the inaugural event this summer at AMC Empire 25 Theater in Times Square.

The four-week festival, which celebrates the reopening of Broadway theaters this fall, runs from July 15-August 8 and will feature such musical films as Chicago, West Side Story, The Wizard of Oz, Little Shop of Horrors and new release In the Heights. Each of the films will be presented in an immersive fashion, with live in-cinema performances by Broadway talent. After each screening, audiences will be given exclusive access to an outdoor afterparty at Feinstein’s/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop, where Broadway and cabaret acts curated by the venue will perform exclusive sets celebrating films featured at the festival.

The July lineup for Feinstein’s/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop includes:

The Barrio Sings Broadway, featuring Broadway and National Tour cast members of In The Heights and friends, for a night of vocal fireworks on July 15;

The Skivvies: Little Shop of Horrors Edition, with Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages), Nick Cearley (All Shook Up), special guest Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change) and more, on July 15;

Zack Zadek & Friends Celebrate In The Heights on July 16;

Sing Happy…And All That Jazz – Queer & Trans Artists Celebrate Kander & Ebb, directed by Max Friedman on July 16;

Christine Pedi Celebrates Chicago on July 17;

SiriusXM “On Broadway” host Julie James shares behind-the-scenes stories about the Broadway titles featured in the festival, on July 17;

Drama Desk nominee Robert Creighton (Frozen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), in “Robert Creighton: It’s Time To Dream” on July 22;

Chicago star Bianca Marroquin on July 22;

Danny Jonokuchi and The Revisionists Celebrate West Side Story on July 23;

The Legacy of In the Heights: A Latinx Writers Concert Featuring The Work of Jaime Lozano and More on July 23;

Tony nominee Melissa Errico (Amour, My Fair Lady) in The Girl From Oz: Melissa Errico Swings the Yellow Brick Road, featuring the Matt Baker Quintet, on July 24;

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’s Destinee Rea in The Muse – An Evening Honoring Black Women on July 24;

Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Café, Chicago) in Act 2, Now What? on July 29;

The Yellow Brick Legacy starring Caroline Bowman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Austin Colby (Frozen, Jersey Boys), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress, The Secret Life of Bees) and Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), under the direction of Benjamin Rauhala, on July 29;

and Wicked star Julia Murney on July 30.

In August, the Feinstein’s/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop lineup concludes with Jonathan Larson Grant winner Rona Siddiqui & Friends on August 5;

Tony nominee Joe Iconis and Family Salutes Ashman and Menken on August 5;

Drama Desk nominee Amy Spanger Celebrates Chicago with Special Guest Lana Gordon on August 6;

and Jennifer Leigh Warren, Little Shop of Horrors‘ Original Crystal on August 7.

Tickets can now be purchased from $2 at www.broadwaylivecinemafestival.com for In the Heights, Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, West Side Story and The Wizard of Oz. Ticket buyers can choose the in-theater experience only, or a full package that includes post-show access to Feinstein’s/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop. Check the website for more details on specific screening dates and performance sets.

The in-cinema performances at the festival will be directed by Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, Bare) with musical direction by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy). In-cinema entertainment at the In the Heights screenings is provided by R.Evolución Latina, an organization founded by In The Heights original cast member Luis Salgado, with a mission of utilizing the arts to empower the Latino community to discover their full potential through educational and collaborative programming.

Additional confirmed in-cinema performers include Matt Wolpe, L Morgan Lee, Keely Beirne, Danyel Fulton, and Kim Exum, with more to be announced. Each auditorium performance will be choreographed by Broadway talent including Sunny Hitt (The Tempest), Luis Salgado (On Your Feet!, In The Heights), Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop), Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella) and James Alonzo (Travis Scott, Cardi B).

Meanwhile, the in-theater entertainment will feature production design by Anita La Scala & Rob Bissinger (Magic Mike Live, Big Apple Circus), projection design by Tony Award nominee Lucy Mackinnon (Jagged Little Pill), sound design by Matt Kraus (Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter To Broadway, The Tonight Show); lighting design by Drama Desk Award winner Amith Chandrashaker (Boesman and Lena, The Lucky Ones); and casting direction by Stewart/Whitley (Hadestown, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

Broadway Live Cinema Festival is produced by playwright, director and producer Daniel Wise, Zvi Septimus, and Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter, in association with AMC Theaters. Feinstein’s/54 Below serves as a partner and Rooftop Lounge programmer (curated by Jennifer Ashley Tepper). The Executive Producer is MEP, which also provides General Management.

Following the New York City launch, the Broadway Live Cinema Festival is slated to expand to multiple AMC Theaters across the nation.

Per state mandates and CDC guidelines, masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask throughout the building, which may be temporarily removed while enjoying food and drinks. If needed, masks can be purchased for just $1.

All auditorium filtration systems have been upgraded to MERV 13 filters. As part of the Clorox Safer Today Alliance, AMC consulted with Clorox on cleaning policies and procedures for the AMC Safe & Clean program.

AMC will monitor federal, state and local guidelines and evolve its policies, procedures and capacity limits accordingly. For more details about safety measures, visit: https://www.broadwaylivecinemafestival.com/safety