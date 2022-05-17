Cannes Film Festival Continues Partnership With Christie

Image credit Mathilde Petit FDC

Christie was named the official projection technology partner of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, continuing a 16-year partnership. Christie projectors will power screens throughout the event, which runs May 17th-28th. Christie has supplied an array of both RGB pure laser projectors and Xenon illuminated projectors to cater to the dedicated rooms and screen sizes throughout the festival. The list of RGB pure laser projectors include the CP4440-RGB, CP4330-RGB, CP2315-RGB and CP2306-RGBe models – all of which are DCI-compliant. Christie will provide installation and show support for the occasion.

“It is a tremendous honor to continue our association with Festival de Cannes, with its renowned prestige and rich history making it a truly unique celebration, year after year,” says senior sales director of cinema EMEA at Christie, Adil Zerouali. “We will aim to showcase this year’s outstanding line-up of films in the most visually impactful way possible with our leading projection technology. It’s great to see that the Festival has returned to its usual point in the calendar, and I’m excited to see it back in full force, with all the vibrancy, talent and creativity we’ve come to expect.”