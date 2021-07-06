Christie Celebrates 15th Year as Cannes Film Festival Projection Technology Partner

Image Courtesy of Christie

Christie is the projection technology partner for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the company announced today.

Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors will be used at this year’s Cannes, which will be the first in-person edition of the festival since 2019. This is Christie’s 15th year as technical partner for the event.

Christie has supplied an array of RGB pure laser projectors and Xenon illuminated projectors for the festival. The RGB laser projectors include the Christie CP4440-RGB, CP4330-RGB, CP2315-RGB models, all of which are DCI-compliant projectors featuring Christie Real|Laser illumination and CineLife electronics.

“It is a great privilege to play a role at the Cannes Film Festival,” said Adil Zerouali, senior sales director Cinema EMEA, Christie. “As with many festivals and events around the globe, there have been a great number of logistical challenges to overcome this past year-and-a half. Nonetheless we are excited to celebrate cinema in-person at Cannes once again, and we think audiences will be very impressed with the colours, clarity and performance of our RGB pure laser projectors – the first time pure laser is used at the Cannes Festival. RGB lasers will allow the impressive line-up of films to deliver the impact they should.”

Technical specification for the projection technology at the festival is overseen by the CST (Commission Supérieure Technique de l’Image et du Son).

“I have been working with them since earlier on in the year, to ensure that we can provide everything to support its needs,” added Francis Zee, technical consultant, at Christie. “They are a skilled team and look after final alignment and testing of all screens. They will provide front-line support, with the Christie team remaining onsite throughout the two weeks of the Festival for expert advice.”

The Cannes Film Festival runs from July 6-17.