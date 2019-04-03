Captain Marvel Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide, Becoming 7th MCU Film to Reach Milestone

Captain Marvel is continuing to fly higher, further, and faster at the global box office.

The Disney/Marvel blockbuster hit the $1 billion mark worldwide on Tuesday, making it the seventh Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installment to do so. The film has now grossed $358.1 million in North America and $644.5 million internationally, bringing its cume to a whopping $1.0026 billion globally. Overseas totals include $152.3 million in China, $43.7 million in Korea, $43.3 million in the U.K., $34.5 million in Brazil, and #31.8 million in Mexico.

The next film in the MCU franchise, Avengers: Endgame, has already shattered pre-sales records and is expected to rank as one of the largest (if not the largest) opening weekends in box office history. The title hits North American theaters on April 26.

The other MCU entries to reach $1 billion are Captain America: Civil War ($1.153 billion final), Iron Man 3 ($1.214 billion final), Black Panther ($1.346 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion), The Avengers ($1.518 billion), and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion).