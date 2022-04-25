Caribbean Cinemas Selects GDC to Provide Digital Cinema Servers for Next Four Years

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited (GDC) announced Monday it has won a solicited proposal to be Caribbean Cinemas’ exclusive provider of digital cinema servers for the next four years.

The agreement involves the full replacement of legacy media servers with the new “Flagship” GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block with diskless CineCache at all of Caribbean Cinemas’ existing sites and new construction projects.

The deployment will be facilitated by Strong Technical Services, which will also provide remote technical services for the duration of the agreement.

Caribbean Cinemas owns and operates 583 screens in the Caribbean Islands, Central America, and South America.

“At Caribbean Cinemas, we base our partnerships on trust and reliable performance of a company’s products. We firmly believe GDC is one of the most trusted names in the cinema industry with very reliable products,” Caribbean Cinemas President Robert Carrady said in a press release. “Extending our relationship was based upon our experience with GDC and Strong. Both have exceptional post-sales support, a history of innovation, and a passion to continually improve the moviegoing experience for our guests.”

“We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with Caribbean Cinemas,” GDC Technology (USA) President Annie Wang said. “We have had the pleasure of their partnership over the past 12 years now and that relationship will continue to grow as they continue to provide their customers with the best, state-of-the-art presentation for years to come in the markets they serve now and in the future.”

“Caribbean Cinemas has always strived to offer moviegoers outstanding customer services, value, and enjoyment based on their continuous upgrading as new technologies become available,” said Ray Boegner, President of Strong Global Entertainment at Ballantyne Strong. “This agreement is an example of Caribbean’s core philosophy of leading and staying in the forefront of technology as it changes and evolves.”