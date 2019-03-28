Cast of Terminator: Dark Fate to Receive CinemaCon Ensemble Award

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON D.C. (March 28, 2019) – Linda Hamilton, Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, and Gabriel Luna will receive this year’s CinemaCon®Ensemble Award. Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced the award today. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 1-4, 2019 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The cast of Terminator: Dark Fate will be presented with this special honor at the “CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards” ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 4, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, hosted by the Coca-Cola Company, the official presenting sponsor of CinemaCon.

“With a cast that includes many familiar faces as well as talented newcomers, the next chapter of this blockbuster franchise is sure to entertain audiences around the globe. And, of course, it’s great to have Linda Hamilton back in the franchise,” noted Neuhauser. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to honor this exciting cast with this year’s ‘CinemaCon Ensemble Award.’”

Releasing in theatres nationwide on November 1, 2019 via Paramount Pictures, Terminator: Dark Fate sees Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return to their iconic roles. Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and Skydance’s David Ellison, the film follows the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. In addition, Terminator: Dark Fate stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta.

Since coming to national attention playing the iconic “Terminator” role of “Sarah Connor,” Linda Hamilton has gone on to star in such films as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Dante’s Peak. On the small screen, her credits include “Beauty and the Beast,” for which she received both an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe nominations and “A Mother’s Prayer.”

Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Natalia Reyes began her career at the age of nine appearing on stage and in various films and television series. She is best known across Latin America for her starring role in “Lady, La Vendedora de Rosas,” as well as Pickpockets, “Cumbia Ninja” and “2091.” Most recently, she starred in the films Sumergible, Brakland, Running with the Devil, and Birds of Passage.



Mackenzie Davis recently wrapped production on The Turning, a modern take on Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw” which is set to be released in 2020. Last year she starred in the critically-acclaimed Tully, and in 2017 appeared in Blade Runner 2049. Additional film credits include Always Shine, The Martian, and her breakout performance in Breathe In. On the small screen she starred in the final season of the critically-acclaimed “Halt and Catch Fire,” and in an episode of “Black Mirror.”

Gabriel Luna has been seen on the big screen films such as Freeheld, Transpecos, and Balls Out. On the small screen, he has been seen in “Marvel’s Agents of Shield,” “True Detective,” “Texas Cyclone,” “Harley and the Davidsons,” “Wicked City,” and “Matador.” He also recently starred in the Minhal Baig directed Hala.

Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media and Twentieth Century Fox set Terminator: Dark Fate to release on November 1, 2019.