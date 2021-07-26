CES+ CEO Alex Younger Appointed International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) Board Member

Alex Younger, the CEO of cinema equipment, software and technology company CES+, was appointed as a board member for the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA).

The announcement was made at the association’s annual convention at the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its 1971 founding, the ICTA is a trade organization representing companies which create and manufacture products including digital cinema systems, lenses, sound equipment, seating, and 3D technology. The board consists of 15 members, listed here, in addition to the group’s president and vice president.

“To say I am excited to join the board of ICTA is an understatement. CES+ and myself will contribute as much as we can to the ICTA in order to help awareness and help the cinema industry recover from Covid,” Younger said in a press release. “I look forward to helping the current team at ICTA for the foreseeable future.”