CES Plus Launches New Marketing Campaign During CinemaCon 2021

Numerous Company Officials Will be on Hand to Discuss its Digital Cinema Equipment Implementation,
Software, and Tech-Forward Service Solutions, as Well as Feature its New Campaign: The Cinema Beat
MIAMI, August 19, 2021 – CES+, an integration leader in digital cinema equipment
implementation, software, and tech-forward service solutions, is proud to announce it
will be exhibiting, as well as launching a new marketing campaign…The Cinema Beat,
during CinemaCon 2021, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from August 23-26 at Caesars
Palace, booth #2306A.
“The Cinema Beat makes a statement that the past year has affected us all, and that
CES+ is here to support our customers in every possible way through our services,
equipment, and support,” explained Alex Younger, CES+ CEO. “CinemaCon 2021 is the
first time in quite a while that we can meet with customers face-to-face, and we want to
show them, as well as those that could not make the trip for the show, our dedication to
their success both in the short and long term as we all battle to get past the pandemic.”
CES representatives attending the CinemaCon 2021 will include Alex Younger,
Guillermo Younger, and managers Henry Morales and John Biegel.
“We can’t wait to get to Las Vegas and see old and new friends, current and new
customers, and share our new campaign with them all,” Younger concluded. “The
Cinema Beat is a message about a complex system that beats, making the cinema
experience come to life. It’s something that we can all relate to.”
The Cinema Beat: Behind the experience of going to the cinema, there is a complex
system that beats. A complex universe that makes the story you are about to see come
to life, making yours much more meaningful. Discover the seamless experience of
unique holistic entertainment spaces with CES+.
