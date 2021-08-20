CES Plus Launches New Marketing Campaign During CinemaCon 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Numerous Company Officials Will be on Hand to Discuss its Digital Cinema Equipment Implementation,

Software, and Tech-Forward Service Solutions, as Well as Feature its New Campaign: The Cinema Beat

MIAMI, August 19, 2021 – CES+, an integration leader in digital cinema equipment

implementation, software, and tech-forward service solutions, is proud to announce it

will be exhibiting, as well as launching a new marketing campaign…The Cinema Beat,

during CinemaCon 2021, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from August 23-26 at Caesars

Palace, booth #2306A.



“The Cinema Beat makes a statement that the past year has affected us all, and that

CES+ is here to support our customers in every possible way through our services,

equipment, and support,” explained Alex Younger, CES+ CEO. “CinemaCon 2021 is the

first time in quite a while that we can meet with customers face-to-face, and we want to

show them, as well as those that could not make the trip for the show, our dedication to

their success both in the short and long term as we all battle to get past the pandemic.”

CES representatives attending the CinemaCon 2021 will include Alex Younger,

Guillermo Younger, and managers Henry Morales and John Biegel.



“We can’t wait to get to Las Vegas and see old and new friends, current and new

customers, and share our new campaign with them all,” Younger concluded. “The

Cinema Beat is a message about a complex system that beats, making the cinema

experience come to life. It’s something that we can all relate to.”



The Cinema Beat: Behind the experience of going to the cinema, there is a complex

system that beats. A complex universe that makes the story you are about to see come

to life, making yours much more meaningful. Discover the seamless experience of

unique holistic entertainment spaces with CES+.