GQT Movies Extends and Expands Partnership with CES+

After signing an initial agreement earlier this year, GQT Movies and CES+ have extended and expanded their partnership, it was announced today.

Under the new deal, CES+ will provide GQT Movies with a full suite of cinema presentation management, including content management, on-site technical support, digital management and remote monitoring via the CIELO operation management platform. On-site technical support is the newest vertical for CES+ and is now available as a service to new and existing clients.

“We are honored to expand our relationship with GQT Movies.”, Alex Younger, CEO of CES+, said in a statement. “GQT Movies and their guests put their trust in us to deliver the perfect cinema presentation every show, every time and we dedicate to this purpose every day.”

“We are pleased to be working with CES+ for all of our support and technical needs. CES+ has shown a willingness to listen and adapt to the challenges of today’s exhibitor,” added Matt McSparin, COO of GQT Movies. “We feel fortunate to find a forward thinking technology partner that shares our vision for change in this industry.”