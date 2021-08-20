CES Plus Provides Ecuador’s CINEXT Cinemas with CES Plus Remote Support Services Leveraging CIELO

PRESS RELEASE

During the Current Pandemic, CES+ Has Adapted to What Life Will Be Like Post Pandemic in Order to

Support its Customers; CES+ Remote Services Allow Cinemas to Focus on Their Daily Business While Giving

Them the Peace-of-Mind That CES+ Will Continue to Support Them with its Digital Cinema Solutions

MIAMI, August 19, 2021 – CES+, an integration leader in cinema equipment, software,

and technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has recently partnered with

Ecuador’s innovation-centric movie theatre chain CINEXT. CES+ installed remote

services as well as equipped the cinemas with the latest digital cinema technologies at

CINEXT’s theatres in Manta and Quito.

“At CINEXT theatres, we aim to provide a premium experience, especially during the

current pandemic as well as transitioning into the post-pandemic world,” explained

CINEXT representative Adriell Deller. “We needed remote services so we could

continue to operate no matter the issue, and CES+ was able to provide that for us. Our

cinemas are state-of-the art facilities with luxury reclining seats, delicious food, a fresh

and modern design and, of course, the latest technologies which drive our customer-led

mission. We’re extremely happy with the installs that CES+ provided as these were an

essential component to our theatres’ overall experience.”

CES+ installed CIELO and NOC services at Cinext theatres. CIELO is a powerful

platform that will increase technician productivity by 25 percent, enabling Cinext to do

more with less and reduce spare part management by 30 percent…real savings when

they matter most. The NOC services are CES+’s technical support center for

troubleshooting, managing RMA’s, and implementing the updates that Cinext require

with immediate availability.

“In addition to the CIELO and NOC services, CES+ was also responsible for equipping

all CINEXT auditoriums,” added Henry Morales, CES+ account manager. “As a leader

in cinema equipment, software, and technology solutions in Ecuador, CES+ works with

many up-and-coming and well-known cinema establishments across Ecuador’s

markets.”

Currently, CINEXT has two sites and 16 screens, and the company plans to expand in

the near future. Its partnership with CES+ to install technology services was another

layer to the modern experience that CINEXT is crafting for its customers.

“The trust that our client has placed in us from the beginning…not only to equip their

cinemas with the latest technology but also for the management and support of our

technicians…is greatly appreciated,” added Alex Younger, CES+ CEO. “We look

forward to working with CINEXT to support the best in movie theatre experiences as

they continue to grow.”

CES+ aims to support its clients in the search of success, and has launched a new

campaign and message called The Cinema Beat: Behind the experience of going to the

cinema, there is a complex system that beats. A complex universe that makes the story

you are about to see come to life, making yours much more meaningful. Discover the

seamless experience of unique holistic entertainment spaces with CES+.