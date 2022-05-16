Christie Acquires Assets of Brass Roots Technologies

Image Courtesy of Christie

Christie announced Monday its acquisition of assets from Brass Roots Technologies LLC, an Allen, Texas-based technology company specializing in the consulting and engineering design of optics and electronics for display and imaging systems.

All current employees of Brass Roots Technologies have transferred to Christie and the operations will remain in Allen, Texas under the Christie name.

Since its inception in 2009, Brass Roots Technologies has developed technologies and provided system-level perspective, custom engineering design services, and licensed IP technology for industries including video, entertainment, imaging, medical, telecommunications, and defense/military imaging.

“The purchase of Brass Roots Technologies’ assets will help diversify and advance Christie’s own engineering capabilities,” Christie’s President and Chief Technology Officer Zoran Veselic said in a press release. “We welcome Brass Roots Technologies’ talented engineers and design team, who will join our existing teams to explore future technologies together.”

“We are honored to join Christie in this merging of the minds. We have collaborated with Christie since the start of our business more than 13 years ago, and there is no better fit for us,” Brass Roots Technologies’ Founder Frank Poradish added. “The synergies between the two organizations will contribute to growing Christie and add to its technology capacity both in the labs and in engineering resources.”