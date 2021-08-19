Christie Bringing New Lineup of RGB Pure Laser Projectors and UV Disinfection Devices to CinemaCon

Image Courtesy of Christie

Christie is bringing a lineup of new RGB pure laser projectors and UV disinfection devices to CinemaCon 2021, it was announced today.

The company’s Vive Audio and range of RGB pure laser projectors will be on display in the Milano 1 Ballroom. Among them are the CP4440-RGB, CP2309-RGB, CP2315-RGB – all making their North American debut – as well as the Christie CP2306-RGBe and CP4415-RGB. In Milano 5 Ballroom next door, Christie will be showcasing the Christie CP4430-RGB projector and Christie Mystique Cinema, a software tool and camera kit capable of auto-calibrating image alignment for dual-projection setups and more.

Also in Milano 1 Ballroom, Christie has installed its CounterAct commercial UV disinfection fixtures with patented Care222 technology, which use filtered far-UVC 222nm light to inactivate 99% of pathogens.

Christie representatives will also be on hand at CinemaCon to discuss Christie Cinema Solutions and tools designed to simplify theater operations, including its new CineMaster cinema calculator, which helps determine an optimal projection solution for each individual theater. Attendees can also ask about Christie’s Network Operations Center, where Christie technicians oversee exhibitors’ systems around the clock, spot potential issues and resolve them before they become problems.

Christie will continue its tradition of providing projection services for all screenings held at CinemaCon’s home base, Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum, where films are screened via the Christie CP4230 digital projector.

“We’re glad to be back at CinemaCon in person to visit with all of our customers and friends in this dynamic industry and share our ideas how we can continue to make the experience of going to the movies better than ever,” said Brian Claypool, executive vice president, cinema, Christie. “We look forward to showing our latest technologies and hearing from our customers, how else we can support the industry as it turns the corner to a brighter year ahead.”

CinemaCon is scheduled to take place from August 23-26 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.