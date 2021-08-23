Christie Introduces CP4415-RGB and CP4420-RGB Projectors for Smaller Screens

Christie CP4415 projector. Image courtesy: Christie.

Christie has introduced the CP4415-RGB and CP4420-RGB, a pair of RGB pure laser projectors delivering DCI compliant cinema projection. Suited to small-screen auditoriums, boutique cinema, post-production, screening rooms and more, these all-in-one projectors deliver a cinematic experience with 4K resolution.

The Christie CP4415-RGB, which can be seen in the Milano 1 Ballroom at CinemaCon, is designed for screens up to 58 feet (18 meters) wide and can deliver up to 15,000 lumens, while the 20,000 lumen capable CP4420-RGB is suitable for screens up to 67 feet wide (20 meters). Both models feature a Real|Laser™ RGB pure laser illumination light source capable of providing over 50,000 hours of performance. The projectors utilize Multi-Laser Pack Devices (MPDs) to produce a wide color gamut – greater than 95 percent of Rec. 2020 coverage.

Both the Christie CP4415-RGB and CP4420-RGB are available now. To help prolong the life of equipment Christie Professional Services is available for technical support, on-site services, extended parts coverage and complete logistics support.

“These new projectors are ideal for small to medium-sized screens, allowing exhibitors the opportunity to provide fantastic 4K RGB pure laser performance at an affordable price point and use the same lenses found on many of their existing 2K projectors,” says Allan Fernandes, director, product management, Cinema, Christie. “Exhibitors can expect outstanding ROI and reliability from their investment, with a long-lasting light source and sealed optics for reduced maintenance. The CP4415-RGB and CP4420-RGB use the same Cinelife+ electronics and imagers found on our premium large format RGB pure laser projectors but cater to a greater variety of budgets and screen size applications in the market.”