Christie Honored with ICTA’s Teddy Award for Manufacturer of the Year

PRESS RELEASE

CYPRESS, Calif. – (Aug 8, 2019) – Christie® is pleased to announce it has earned the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) Teddy Award as Manufacturer of the Year.

The award is voted for by active members of the ICTA and presented annually to the ICTA manufacturer which “most closely exemplifies the progressive principals of product development and provides the dealers with service and up-to-date technical and sales information while supporting the status of its product without qualification.”

“To receive this recognition is a tremendous honor for Christie, and the fact that we have been awarded this from our esteemed industry peers makes it even more meaningful,” says Kazuhisa Kamiyama, Chairman and CEO of Christie. “We are committed to delivering excellent levels of service as well as remaining at the forefront of cinema technology. This is epitomized by our record of industry firsts over the last 60 years and our current investment in the development of Christie RealLaser™ which allows us to deliver spectacular movie moments to audiences, as well as outstanding performance and value to our cinema partners. ”

ICTA was founded in 1971 and represents more than 180 manufacturers and cinema-related businesses worldwide. Susie Beiersdorf, Vice President of Sales, Cinema-Americas, Christie, and Brian Claypool, Vice President, Product Management, Global Cinema, Christie were on hand to collect the award on the evening at the InterContinental Toronto Centre alongside former Christie Chairman, President and CEO Jack Kline. It is the third time that Christie has collected the award in its history, having been honored in 1998 and 2010

“It is a great privilege to be acknowledged as an excelling organization in this exciting time for the industry,” says Robert Sunshine, executive director of ICTA. “Christie has earned this achievement through continued high levels of technical and sales service combined with outstanding technological development.”