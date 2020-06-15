Christie Introduces New Landing Page In Advance of CineEurope 2020

Christie joins CineEurope’s 2020 online conference and tradeshow, June 17-18, 2020, where it will reaffirm support for its partners and introduce new RGB laser technology designed to further improve cost of operation as theater doors start to open. Christie’s landing page with videos on the market and the future of technology, as well as resources on its service offerings, RealLaser™ illumination technology, Xenolite® lamps, and Vive Audio®, is available starting today.

It hasn’t been business as usual, but Christie has strived to deliver support and value where possible. They have taken the opportunity to offer partners and customers free webinars and training sessions, such as cinema certification, through Christie University. They also continue to manufacture and prepare for the release of next generation cinema electronics.

“It has been an incredibly challenging time across the globe, and we know that many cinema exhibitors are struggling in this unprecedented situation,” says Brian Claypool, executive vice president, cinema, at Christie. “We want to let our partners know that we are here to support them as best we can in the challenges they currently face—and those that lie ahead—as we all work towards seeing better times for the industry.”