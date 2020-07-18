Christie lights up Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival

Toronto festival will showcase films from countries most impacted by COVID-19

On July 16th, Christie announced their sponsorship for the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, co-hosted by the ICFF, and presented by IC Savings and CHIN Radio/TV. The festival be July 20-31st at Toronto’s Ontario Place. Movie-goers can experience a curated selection of films from countries that were hit hardest by COVID-19, in a safe and socially distanced environment.

The Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival will offer drive-in showing from countries including France, China, Russia, and the United States. A portion of the ticket sales will go directly to the Canadian Red Cross to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

ICFF Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Cristiano de Florentiis, said,

“The desire to bring people together through the celebration of arts and culture is in our DNA, especially at a time when the world needs it most. For us there is no better way to do this than though cinema […] we are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with Christie, who has been a huge supporter of the ICFF for many years, and we look forward to a successful Drive-In Film Festival”

Films will be shown using two Christie D4K40-RGB pure laser projectors, which will showcase films in rich, vibrant colors on a massive 60-foot by 30-foot custom outdoor screen. Carmen Robert, senior manager of Global Public Relations at Christie, added,

“It’s Christie’ mission to create the best shared experiences, and we’re thrilled to be able to support the Drive-In Festival and ICFF, and bring people together again safely […] we’re excited to once again light up a big screen for audiences to enjoy”

Christie partners with film festivals around the world, including the Toronto International Film Festival, an official partner of ICFF, to provide a memorable cinematic experience.

For more information about the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival and to purchase tickets, go to icff.ca.

