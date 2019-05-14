Christie Partners with the Cannes Film Festival for 13th Year

PRESS RELEASE

CANNES, France – (May 14, 2019) – Christie® is once again delighted to be the projection technology partner for the Cannes Film Festival. For the 2019 festival, which runs May 14-25, Christie supplied 36 digital cinema projectors from across its Solaria™ Series, along with accessories. It is the 13th year that Christie has supported the event.

“It’s an honour for Christie to be involved in such an important and globally renowned festival, now in its 72nd year,” says Francis Zee, consultant, Christie. “The Cannes Festival is all about the celebration of cinema and delivering the director’s vision to an audience of their peers. Our technical approach is to deliver rock-solid reliability of image quality with our projectors, and let the movie speak for itself.”

Technical specification for the projection technology in the festival and market screening rooms is overseen by the CST (Commission Supérieure Technique de l’Image et du Son). “The technicians that make up CST are very experienced, and the operators inside all the projection rooms are hand-picked by the Festival,” adds Zee. “It is a pleasure to work alongside them.”

In the festival’s five rooms – also known as Competition rooms – a combination of Christie’s CP4230, CP2230 and CP4220 projectors will be used. The main competition rooms will have both 2K and 4K projectors to match the content on show. Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Marché du Film is the largest international gathering of professionals in the sector and will feature the Christie CP2215, a popular, compact 2K DCI Xenon projector.