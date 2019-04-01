Christie Projectors Coming to Cinemaworld’s West Melbourne, Florida Multiplex

PRESS RELEASE —

CYPRESS, Calif. – (April 1, 2019) – Florida’s Cinemaworld has gained the leading edge in cinema projection and is amazing movie-goers with the ultimate experience in visual entertainment, thanks to the installation of Christie RealLaser™ projection systems at its West Melbourne theater complex.

Christie®, a leader in creating and sharing the world’s best visual and audio experiences, has delivered and valued-integrator Bright Star Systems has installed 14 Christie CP2315-RGB

2K pure laser projectors at Cinemaworld that leverage the advanced technologies of the Christie RealLaser illumination platform. This provides movie-goers with images that excel in clarity and color rendition, and enable performance and operational lifetime advantages, including a lower cost of ownership, for the exhibitor than competing illumination systems could supply.

“Since we first opened our doors in 2002, we have always been in the forefront of the digital rollout, but we think the installation of Christie RealLaser projectors is something special, and will be a very big draw for us,” said Jim Deal, Senior Vice-President, Operations, Cinemaworld of Florida. “This technology makes us excited about what the future holds, as this pocket of the market is very competitive and we’re fighting for every guest, so we need the real competitive advantage that will draw in the crowds, which Christie RGB laser technology provides.”

The screens range from 30 to 48 feet and seating from 100 to 270 guests per auditorium. Currently, a renovation is underway that will also see the reconfiguration of two remaining theaters into a single Premium Large Format (PLF) showcase with projection powered by Christie’s 4K resolution CP4325-RGB projector, brilliantly illuminating a 60-foot screen for the up to 300 moviegoers expected at its June opening.

“The 14 theaters with the new Christie RealLaser projectors are already delighting customers with brilliant pictures, and the PLF theater that is on schedule for the opening this summer will continue the magic,” said Doug Teetor, President, Bright Star Systems. “Cinemaworld are very happy with the extremely positive feedback they have received from customers about the clarity, resolution and brightness of the movies they are now watching, thanks to Christie pure laser technology. These state-of-the-art systems deliver astounding visuals in both 2K and 4K resolution, and offer greatly improved color and contrast for audiences, as well as operational efficiencies for cinema owners.”

Big Electricity Savings with Christie RealLaser Contribute to Exhibitor’s Bottom Line

Deal added: “We also wanted the efficiencies and savings offered by Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors’ compact and cost-effective design. We believe that each of our new digital projectors is pulling about 1,200 watts total of power compared to the 3,000 to 6,000 watts for lamps alone that our previous, xenon-projectors used. The result is that we are now powering all 14 laser projectors for the same amount of power we used for just three of the old xenon lamp projectors.”

“By the way, the area around West Melbourne is one of the lightning capitals of the world. We are constantly subjected to momentary power outages caused by lightning. We looked for any options that would allow us to put the entire system on a battery backup UPS, so that when we get those short, one-second outages, the show goes on without interruption. In fact, 95 percent of the power outages are for a mere second or two at a time,” Deal explained. “With our Christie RGB laser projectors, we’ve now eliminated this potential sore point for our guests who no longer have to put up with interruptions they used to endure while we reset the projection systems. Now the show will go on. It’s not glitzy and glamorous, but it’s a real benefit to not lose power.”