Christie Taps TSR PROVA as India’s Marquee Cinema Integration Partner

PRESS RELEASE

CHENNAI, India , April 4, 2019 – Christie® announced today that TSR PROVA (‘TSR’) has been signed as Christie’s pre-eminent integration partner of its family of RGB cinema projectors based on Christie’s RealLaser™ illumination platform. TSR will assist in the adoption of Christie’s latest cinema technology across the burgeoning Indian exhibition market.

“India’s rapidly growing economy is fuelled in part by an active and growing entertainment sector, as witnessed by the massive number of movies it produces and more than 10,000 cinema screens – many of them single or dual installations serving as the main social gathering place within their communities,” said Don Shaw, Senior Director of Sales – Digital Cinema, Asia Pacific Region. “Indian movie-goers are very discerning and they want reliable, punctual showings, with the highest visual acuity, and that’s where Christie and TSR can deliver like no other vendors can.”

Christie’s cinema solutions, most notably its family of RGB pure laser projectors featuring RealLaser™ technology, and Christie Vive Audio™ solutions, impressed TSR principal Tan Sri Dato Sri Dr. Ramaswamy, who confirmed his eagerness to join the Christie business-partner team.

“We are delighted with the prospects ahead of us to evangelize and grow our combined share of the Indian market, armed with the leading-edge cinema solutions that Christie is rolling out, based on its long involvement and commitment to the global cinema industry,” said Ramaswamy, who added that he is particularly enthused by the current Christie RGB pure laser line-up, including the 2K resolution Christie CP2315-RGB and CP2320-RGB projectors, which bring unprecedented levels of brightness, color, and contrast to create an unmatched cinematic performance for mainstream auditoriums.

“We have a definite sweet spot with small-to-mid sized auditoriums that desire the 2K option,” said Ramaswamy, “and it’s good to know that for premium large format (PLF) venues, Christie can also deliver with the current Christie CP4325-RGB 4K cinema projector and upcoming larger models.”