Christie to Showcase Tailored Cinema Solutions at CineEurope 2022

Global visual and audio technologies company Christie will be showcasing cinema technologies designed to meet the needs of every screen size at CineEurope, taking place June 20-23rd in Barcelona’s Centre Convencions Internacional.

These new technologies—including Xenon, RGB, and RealLaser projectors—offer high-quality displays that can adapt to many different types of viewing experiences.

CineEurope will also see Christie showcase its Cinergy theater management platform, allowing theater operators to manage their operations and assets from one centralized platform. It offers data reporting services and a way to monitor theater equipment and automate deliveries and maintenance activities.

“We’re excited to gather with the industry at an exciting time in cinema’s continued recovery. Since our last visit to CineEurope, we have further broadened our range of solutions to make Christie an outstanding choice for exhibitors seeking an impactful cinematic experience with high return on investment, regardless of screen size,” says Adil Zerouali, senior director EMEA Cinema, Christie.