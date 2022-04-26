CIELO and Cinemex Announce Continued Partnership

CIELO and Cinemex have announced they will continue their partnership, focusing on operational efficiencies and improving the customer experience. Cinemex has implemented CIELO Cinema Enterprise, which includes tools such as CIELO QR, CIELO CineStop, and CIELO KDM.

CIELO QR is a QR solution that helps cinemas check the picture and sound quality in their movie theaters, while the CIELO QR Checklist helps track employee productivity. CIELO CineStop automatically turns off projector lamps for screenings that do not sell any seats, while CIELO KDM delivers encryption keys to cinemas by emailing the keys directly through the CIELO cloud platform.

“CIELO provides tools that consolidate massive amounts of information in real-time reducing all

the human effort and saving us lots of time and resources”, said David Cruz Cardenas, general maintenance and projection manager at Cinemex. “We can obtain relevant and timely information from our assets to help our teams become more effective and we are looking to add different equipment to those already integrated for projection, in order to guarantee the customer experience in our facilities,” He added.

“We are very happy to work with Cinemex and help them optimize its operations to improve

customer experience,” said Rafael Garzon, vice president of customer growth at CIELO.