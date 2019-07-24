CineAsia to Honor Galaxy Media’s Dinh Thi Thanh Huong

Dinh Thi Thanh Huong, vice chairwoman of Galaxy Media and Entertainment JSC, a leading media and entertainment company in Vietnam, will be honored with CineAsia 2019’s “Distributor of the Year” Award on December 12, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong.



“For over 20 years, Ms. Huong has established herself as a leader in the media and entertainment industry. We cannot think of a more deserving recipient for this year’s award,” stated Andrew Sunshine, president of Film Expo Group, which manages CineAsia.



Huong implements strategic planning for long-term development at Galaxy Media and Entertainment. She is also chief executive officer of Galaxy Studio JSC, one of the top private cinema and distribution businesses in Vietnam. Her accomplishments including doubling revenue from 2012 to 2018 and increasing the number of employees for the company by more than 1,000 across the country. She has also played a key role in the success of movies such as Nu Hon Than Chet, Chang Trai Nam Ay, Qua Tim Mau, andf Hoa Vang Tren Co Xanh.