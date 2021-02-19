CineEurope 2021 Rescheduled to October

CineEurope, the official convention of UNIC, Europe’s cinema exhibition trade group, will be moving its annual event in Barcelona to the Fall.

The 2021 event was originally scheduled to take place in Barcelona’s CCIB convention center from June 21-24. It now moves to October 4 to 7 at the same site. Registration for the rescheduled event is now live.

CineEurope is traditionally held in Barcelona during the month of June and is known in the industry as one of the cinema industry’s biggest conventions alongside CinemaCon, ShowEast, and CineAsia. The 2020 edition was rescheduled from June to August before shifting to an online-only model due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.