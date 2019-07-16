CineLife Entertainment Brings ‘Peanuts’ Gang Back to Theaters

PRESS RELEASE

New York – July 16, 2019: CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, has partnered with CBS Home Entertainment as the exclusive theatrical distributor throughout North America for two “Peanuts” features: A Boy Named Charlie Brown (1969) and Snoopy, Come Home (1972). This is the first time the digitally remastered films have been available for theatrical bookings since their original release dates.



Enjoying its 50th anniversary, “Peanuts”’ first animated feature, A Boy Named Charlie Brown, will reopen in theaters on August 18, 21 and 24. Snoopy, Come Home is set to reopen on September 29, October 3 and 5. Visit www.cinelifeentertainment.com for booking information.



Created by Charles M. Schulz, “Peanuts” became one of the most popular comic strips of all time and its characters—Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Woodstock and Pigpen—among the most beloved.



The world’s most adored underdog, Charlie Brown is the central character in A Boy Named Charlie Brown, in which he musters up the courage to enter his school’s spelling contest and goes on to compete in the National Spelling Bee. In Snoopy, Come Home, the faithfulness of Charlie Brown’s best friend is tested when his original owner wants to reclaim him. We also meet Woodstock—Snoopy’s best buddy—in his first film appearance.



“We are thrilled to be associated with ‘Peanuts’ for the 50th anniversary of this timeless classic. The characters have stood the test of time and their adventures are as relevant today as they were 50 years ago,” states Ronnie Ycong, executive VP of exhibitor relations and operations at Spotlight Cinema Networks.