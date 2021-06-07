Cinema Technology Community (CTC) Launches Free Job Board for Cinema Industry

The world’s largest nonprofit membership organization for cinema technology has created a new online job board at www.cinema-technology.com/jobs

Free to use for both organizations and job-seekers, signup is only a three-step process for employers, while no registration is required for job-seekers. There is no set limit on the number of jobs an organization can post.

Although the CTC’s primary focus is cinema technology, jobs can be posted for any cinema or film industry role, whether explicitly technological or not.

“Whilst the job board is currently still in development and we continue adding advanced functionality, we wanted to ensure the platform was made available now to help provide cost-effective support to the industry as we emerge from the pandemic and to help our members around the world in finding employment,” CTC President Richard Mitchell said in a company press release. “We want this to be a platform to help as many people in the wider industry get back to work for the greater good of the entire cinema community.”

Among the most recently posted positions include: