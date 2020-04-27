Cinema Technology Community Releases Drive-In Movie Screenings Guide

PRESS RELEASE

Not-for-profit independent trade organization Cinema Technology Community (CTC) has released a comprehensive guide to drive-in movie screenings.

The guide is in direct response to resurgence in drive-in screenings around the world as the cinema industry seeks to provide the big screen experience to movie-goers whilst adhering to government guidelines which have forced the closure of cinemas globally and the requirement for social distancing.

“We have received a growing number of enquiries and calls for advice from our global community since Covid-19 forced the closure of cinemas,” explains Peter Knight, author of the guide and director of CTC. “The CTC team designed the guide with the aim of raising awareness to all of the areas that need consideration prior to hosting a drive-in screening.”

The guide is available to CTC members on the CTC web site and covers a wide range of topics, including:

Timing

Location

Vehicle Management

People Safety

Vehicle Requirements

Electric Vehicles

Vehicle Parking and Recovery

Non-Vehicle Users

Site design

Weather

Damp

Insects

Dust and Heat

Playback

Projectors

Screen

Sound

FM Transmission

LED Screens

Setup/Take Down

Ticketing

Health & Safety

Licences

This new guide continues to build upon CTCs support of the global cinema industry, which recently saw the organization create a free 6-month Community Membership that continues to attract significant attention.

Since launching the Community Membership program, CTC has welcomed on board over 170 new members in over 40 countries, each receiving an initial six-month free access to all members-only content, including presentations; white papers; handbooks; test materials; podcasts; magazines; over ten hours of video content, including CTC’s complete Women in Cinema series; and the CTC technology forum, aimed at enabling the cinema community to seek advice, share knowledge and expertise and remain connected by sharing words, pictures, and videos.

CTC remains committed to supporting the global cinema industry during this difficult period and remains positive about seeing our industry once again welcoming movie-goers back to the best shared experience available.

Cinema professionals wishing to join the Community Membership programe can sign up today online by visiting www.cinema-technology.com