CinemaCon 2019: comScore International Box Office Achievement Award

Disney enjoyed another monster year at the box office in 2018. The studio recorded the second-biggest year in industry history with $7.325 billion in worldwide ticket sales, second only to its 2016 record of $7.6 billion.

The 2018 tally came from a $3 billion year in the North American market, where Disney claimed a whopping 26 percent of the domestic market share. The studio released the three highest-grossing films of the year domestically: Black Panther ($700M), Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8M), and Incredibles 2 ($608.5M). Internationally, Disney registered an overseas total of $4.233 billion—the third highest on record and the third consecutive year it surpasseed $4 billion outside North America.

Boxoffice crunched the numbers from Disney’s latest $7 billion year, including all its 2018 releases that received a global release.



