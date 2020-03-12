CinemaCon 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

CinemaCon 2020 has been officially cancelled. The annual convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from March 30 to April 2. It is the latest international convention cancelled by concerns over the Coronavirus.

John Fithian, NATO president & CEO, and Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, released the following on the evening of March 11:

It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020. Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience. This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world and other challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend CinemaCon. While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect. After consultation with our attendees, trade show exhibitors, sponsors, and studio presenters, NATO has decided therefore to cancel CinemaCon 2020. We look forward to continuing the 10-year tradition of presenting the largest movie theater convention in the world and joining our attendees in future celebrations of the moviegoing experience.

The news came in hours after the National Basketball Association abruptly announced it would be suspending the rest of its season, following confirmation a player had tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly afterward, actor Tom Hanks released a statement confirming he had tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia during the production of a film.