CinemaCon 2021: MGM and Warner Bros. Roll Out Bond, The Matrix, Dune Footage

In today’s episode of The Boxoffice Podcast’s Daily CinemaCon Edition, co-hosts Daniel Loria and Rebecca Pahle tackle the second day’s events at CinemaCon 2021, including a couple of major studio presentations and the annual State of the Industry remarks from the National Association of Theatre Owners and the Motion Picture Association.

The focus of this year’s State of the Industry remarks was markedly differently than in previous editions. Rivkin and Fithian each took the stage to respectively share optimistic messages on a future recovery for the cinema sector, acknowledging the challenges that remain in the months ahead. “For more than a hundred years, we have built one of the most successful and iconic industries in human history. And together, we will build an even greater one in the century to come,” said the MPA’s Fithian, in a speech that also served as a rallying cry for the beleaguered exhibitors in attendance.

Fithian’s remarks were more direct in addressing the most contentious issue in the industry today: the future of theatrical exclusivity. NATO’s stance on retaining exclusive release periods for exhibitors has intensified over the pandemic, as studios begin to implement shorter windows or send films to streaming simultaneous to their theatrical debut.

“Exclusive release periods remain vital to the survival and success of the theatrical experience,” said Fithian. “Theatrical windows won’t be what they were before, but they can’t be what they were during the pandemic, either. What the future holds is up to our members and distributors to decide, but let us be clear about one thing: Simultaneous release Does. Not. Work. For anyone. A steady flow of strong movies released with exclusive windows is essential to exhibition’s recovery, and to the profitability of the entire movie ecosystem.”

MGM opened the day’s studio presentations by showcasing a considerable portion of their 2021 and 2022 slate. The studio unveiled early looks at titles like the Sylvester Stallone action vehicle Samaritan, Ron Howard’s Thai cave rescue drama Thirteen Lives, and the upcoming musical Cyrano. The studio also announced new installments from a couple of their franchises for 2022: Legally Blonde 3 and Creed III.

The real treat from the MGM presentation was the screening of an action set piece from upcoming Bond film No Time to Die, whose U.S. release was confirmed to stay on track for October 8 by studio boss Michael De Luca.

Warner Bros. took the day’s second and final studio presentation with a video presentation showcasing their upcoming 2021 releases.

The studio shared footage from James Wan’s original horror title, Malignant, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the Williams Sisters biopic King Richard, and featurette for Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho.

New footage at the event included clips from Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the trailer debut for the next installment of The Matrix, which included the film’s subtitle, Resurrections.

The Warner Bros. presentation closed with video remarks from Dune star Timothy Chalamet and director Denis Villeneuve. The duo introduced an upcoming scene of the film, which is set to hit theaters in North America on October 22.