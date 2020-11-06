CinemaCon 2021 Postponed to August 23-26

Photo by Daniel Loria

CinemaCon, the annual convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, will celebrate its 2021 edition four months later than previously scheduled.

The next edition of the event, which attracts over 7,500 cinema professionals from around the world, will be held from August 23-26 at its usual site, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event had been previously scheduled to take place on April 26-29.

Organizers cited international travel restrictions and ongoing restrictions on large gatherings stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic as the primary causes for postponement.

“With all the travel, logistical, and capacity concerns for the convention, our 7,500 attendees, vendors, and studio distribution partners, we couldn’t guarantee we could present the kind of show the industry expects in April,” said CinemaCon Managing Director, Mitch Neuhauser. “In close consultation with our studio and industry partners, we are rescheduling CinemaCon for August, when we think we can put on the kind of showcase we do best, and celebrate the moviegoing experience with the entire industry.”

CinemaCon is the largest convention and trade show for the global cinema industry, bringing together movie theater executives, distributors, and vendors in a four-day event designed to promote the theatrical moviegoing experience. The 2020 edition of the event, originally scheduled to take place in April, was cancelled in March due to the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic.